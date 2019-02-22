App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi imposes Rs 10-lakh fine on Linkhouse Industries

During an investigation between June 2004 and December 2008, the regulator observed that the promoters' shareholding in the company had increased from 70.52 per cent in March 2004 to 77.47 per cent in June 2004.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sebi on Friday levied a fine of Rs 10 lakh on real estate firm Linkhouse Industries for failing to provide relevant information sought by the regulator regarding the change in promoters' shareholding.

During an investigation between June 2004 and December 2008, the regulator observed that the promoters' shareholding in the company had increased from 70.52 per cent in March 2004 to 77.47 per cent in June 2004.

Following the change in holding pattern, Sebi sought documents from the firm regarding time, mode and number of shares bought by the acquirers.

However, the "noticee failed to submit the information/documents sought by investigating authority...which hampered the investigation", Sebi said in an order.

Non-furnishing of the details hampers the investigation and creates hurdle which is detrimental to the interest of investors in securities market, which needs to be dealt strictly, the regulator added.

Consequently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Linkhouse Industries.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Linkhouse Industries #Market news #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.