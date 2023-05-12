English
    SEBI imposes Rs 1.9 crore fine on former Karvy officials for violations

    A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been levied on Krishna Hari G, whereas Raju has been ordered to pay Rs 40 lakhs and Gurazada and Mahesh have been ordered to pay Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs respectively

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST
    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a fine of Rs 1.9 crore on four former officials of Karvy group for several violations, including misappropriation of clients' securities and non-segregation of clients' funds and securities.

    The four former officials are Krishna Hari G (CFO), Srikrishna Gurazada (Compliance Officer), P Srinivasa Raju (Back office operations head), and V Mahesh (CEO of Karvy Data Management Services).

    Krishna Hari G has been fined Rs 1 crore, while Raju has been ordered to pay Rs 40 lakhs and Gurazada and Mahesh have been ordered to pay Rs 30 lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs, respectively. They have been directed to deposit the penalty within 45 days of the receipt of this order.

    The Karvy demat scam brought to light regulatory failure and brought to the fore embarrassing shortfalls in SEBI's scope of supervision. In April, SEBI passed a final order in the Karvy demat scam, directing Karvy Realty (India) Limited and Karvy Capital Limited, two subsidiaries of KSBL, to return an amount of Rs 1,442.95 crore within three months.

    The regulator also penalized KSBL and its MD Comandur Parthasarathy to the tune of Rs 13 crore and Rs 8 crore, respectively, for violations of several SEBI circulars and regulations.

    The Karvy demat scam was orchestrated by the brokerage house by pledging securities lying in the demat account of unsuspecting customers to raise funds from banks and other NBFCs.

    Loans were raised from the likes of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Aditya Birla Finance, and others.

    As of September 05, 2019, at least 75 percent of the total shares in all its clients' holdings were pledged by KSBL to borrow funds for its own use, which included cases where the clients' holdings were pledged despite such clients having credit balances in their accounts maintained with KSBL.

    Adjudicating Officer Prasanta Mahapatra opined that the four officials "were acting as key employees of KSBL when the violations were committed, due to which lakhs of investors have suffered."

    He added that "even after more than 3 years since the Interim Order, the funds and securities of clients of KSBL have not been settled, further amplifying the gravity of the situation."

