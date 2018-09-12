App
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI grants recognition to NCDEX's clearing corp for one year

The period of recognition is from September 10, 2018 till September 9, 2019, according to the SEBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI said it has granted recognition to National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the wholly-owned subsidiary of NCDEX, as a clearing corporation for a period of one year.

The period of recognition is from September 10, 2018 till September 9, 2019, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"SEBI has granted recognition to National Commodity Clearing Ltd (NCCL) as a clearing corporation for a period of one year commencing from September 10, 2018 to September 09, 2019.

"The grant of recognition to NCCL has been notified in the Gazette of India," the regulator said in a statement.

Earlier, the regulator also granted recognition to Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCX, for a period of one year from July 31, 2018 till July 30, 2019.
