 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi focusses on 3-legged approach to ESG in India, says Madhabi Buch

Moneycontrol News
Mumbai / Nov 29, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Off late, many global investment funds, for instance Norway's sovereign fund, has started considering ESG score of a company as a big factor behind their investment decision.

Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that emerging markets like India need to have their own independent view on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) matters.

Speaking at a national conference on Environment, Social, Governance for Atmanirbhar Bharat, she said the market regulator's approach at the ESG space is three-legged.

Besides corporates, which constitute the first leg of this three-legged approach, Buch said ESG rating providers are the second most crucial part of the ESG ecosystem as they give scores to the companies. She believes the rating mechanism should evolve structurally.

Off late, many global investment funds, for instance Norway's sovereign fund, has started considering ESG score of a company as a big factor behind their investment decision.

Usually, those taking ESG seriously try to avoid investing in companies that harm environment or society, for example crude oil explorers and tobacco producers, and have questionable corporate practices.

The third leg, according to Buch, is ESG schemes run by mutual funds that are important for industry transformation. ESG-focussed funds fall under the thematic fund category defined by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).