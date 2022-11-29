Sebi focusses on 3-legged approach to ESG in India, says Madhabi Buch

Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said that emerging markets like India need to have their own independent view on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) matters.

Speaking at a national conference on Environment, Social, Governance for Atmanirbhar Bharat, she said the market regulator's approach at the ESG space is three-legged.

Besides corporates, which constitute the first leg of this three-legged approach, Buch said ESG rating providers are the second most crucial part of the ESG ecosystem as they give scores to the companies. She believes the rating mechanism should evolve structurally.

Off late, many global investment funds, for instance Norway's sovereign fund, has started considering ESG score of a company as a big factor behind their investment decision.

Usually, those taking ESG seriously try to avoid investing in companies that harm environment or society, for example crude oil explorers and tobacco producers, and have questionable corporate practices.

The third leg, according to Buch, is ESG schemes run by mutual funds that are important for industry transformation. ESG-focussed funds fall under the thematic fund category defined by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

As many as nine asset management companies (AMCs) offer ESG funds to investors with the oldest being from the stable of SBI Mutual Fund that has been running for almost a decade now. Most other funds are relatively new. Buch put emphasis on these mutual fund schemes having a standard rules and codes, and make periodic disclosures. "It is very important that the investing entities like mutual funds have certain important rules and disclosures that they follow," she said, adding that better ESG practices would also help avoid green washing among corporates. Green washing is when organisations make consumers believe they are environment-friendly when in fact they are not. Carbon credit market Buch favoured having multiple markets for trading carbon credits, instead of one carbon credit market. For emerging markets and low-cost economies like India, it is desirable to have its own market for carbon credit so that entities have some hold on pricing. Carbon credit works in a regulated industry where an entity is allowed to produce a limited amount of carbon dioxide (or any other greenhouse gas). For instance, if a steel company is allowed by the regulator to produce 10 tonnes of carbon dioxide a month, and it produces just 8 tonnes, it can sell the remaining 2 tonnes worth of allowance to another company that is set to exceed the cap. In this way, those who produce less carbon gain, while polluters have to pay more. What will happen eventually is that carbon credit will become like a commodity, she said. "Going forward, carbon credits will become like a currency and therefore it will be an important issue for us as a sovereign to maintain independence over our carbon credits," Buch explained.

Moneycontrol News

