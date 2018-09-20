App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi fines Sampati Financial Services for disclosure lapses

Noting that "the non-compliance continues even as on date", the regulator fined the firm for the violation of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) and PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 4 lakh on Rajkot-based Sampati Financial Services for disclosure lapses regarding the acquisition of Excel Castronics's shares.



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted a probe from May to October 2014 in the matter of shares of Excel Castronics for the alleged violations by Sampati.

During the examination, the regulator observed that holding of Sampati increased from 50,000 shares, which is 0.614 percent of share capital of the Excel to 4,32,897 shares, which is 5.31 percent of the share capital of the firm.

The change in shareholding of Sampati in Excel to more than 5 percent triggered the filing of disclosure in terms of SAST and PIT regulations to the company and to BSE, within two days of the receipt of shares.

However, Sampati failed to disclose the acquisition to BSE and company, Sebi said in an order dated September 19.
First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #Sampati Financial Services #SEBI

