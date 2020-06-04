App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI extends regulatory filing deadline for AIF, VCF in wake of COVID-19

The regulator said a need has been felt to further extend the timelines for regulatory filings for such entities.

PTI

With an aim to reduce the compliance burden on venture capital funds and alternative investment funds, markets regulator Sebi on Thursday extended the due date for regulatory filings till August 7.

The move comes in the wake of recent market events due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sebi said in a circular.

Sebi had earlier extended the due date for regulatory filings for alternative investment funds (AIFs) and venture capital funds (VCFs) for the periods ended March 31 and April 30 by two months, over and above the timelines prescribed under Sebi (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations.

"Accordingly, AIFs and VCFs may submit the regulatory filings for the months ending March, April, May and June 2020, as applicable, on or before August 7, 2020," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

AIFs are privately-pooled investment funds which collect funds from investors, whether Indian or foreign, for investing in accordance with a defined investment policy for the benefit of their investors. There are three different categories of AIFs.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

