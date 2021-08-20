MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s First Option Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI extends deadline for public comments on swing pricing mechanism proposal for MFs

On July 19, the watchdog had issued a consultation paper for introduction of the swing pricing mechanism and the last date for submission of public comments on the paper was August 20.

PTI
August 20, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST

Markets regulator SEBI on Friday extended the deadline till August 25 for submission of comments on the proposal to introduce swing pricing mechanism for open-ended mutual fund debt schemes.

On July 19, the watchdog had issued a consultation paper for introduction of the swing pricing mechanism and the last date for submission of public comments on the paper was August 20.

"It has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to August 25, 2021," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a statement.

Generally, swing pricing refers to a process for adjusting a fund''s net asset value to effectively pass on transaction costs stemming from net capital activity to the investors concerned.

In the consultation paper, the regulator has proposed introducing swing pricing mechanism for open-ended mutual fund debt schemes as part of efforts to ensure fairness in treatment of investors, especially during times of market dislocation.

Close

Related stories

The regulator has suggested partial swing during normal times and a mandatory full swing during times of market dislocation. The proposals are aimed at ensuring fairness in treatment of entering, exiting and existing investors in mutual fund schemes.

In a liquidity-challenged environment, quoted bid/ ask spreads and overall trading cost can widen and may not be representative of the executed prices that can be achieved in the market.

The proposal was to mandate swing pricing for high risk open-ended debt schemes during market dislocation as they carry high risk securities compared to other schemes which possibly have higher costs of liquidation.

"Mandating swing pricing during market dislocation will lead to better predictability, transparency and effectiveness of the said mechanism," SEBI said.

In subsequent phases, SEBI will examine the applicability of swing pricing mechanism to equity schemes, hybrid schemes, solution-oriented schemes and other schemes.

Under the proposal, swing pricing should be made applicable to all unitholders with an exemption for redemptions worth up to Rs 2 lakh for all unitholders and up to Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens at a mutual fund level.

This is in order to keep retail investors and senior citizens insulated from the applicability of swing pricing to a certain extent.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Market news #SEBI
first published: Aug 20, 2021 06:44 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.