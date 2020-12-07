PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI Extends Deadline For Comments On Minimum Public Offer Requirement To December 24

In November, SEBI had put up a consultation paper on review of requirement of minimum public offer for large issuers in terms of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 08:00 PM IST

Markets regulator SEBI on Monday extended till December 24 the deadline for submission of public comments on review of the minimum public offer requirement for large issuers.

In November, SEBI had put up a consultation paper on review of requirement of minimum public offer for large issuers in terms of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.

It proposed to reduce the minimum offer size in an initial share sale, whereby companies with a post-issue capital of above Rs 10,000 crore would be required to offer at least 5 percent stake in IPO.

At present, all companies with a post-issue capital above Rs 4,000 crore are compulsorily required to dilute at least 10 percent shareholding in the initial public offering (IPO).

It had said there could be a scenario where large issuers may not be compliant with 10 percent minimum public shareholding (MPS) at the time of listing.

Close

Related stories

Accordingly, the regulator recommended that MPS of 10 percent should be achieved in 18 months by such issuers and 25 percent within three years from the date of listing.

Further, the regulator suggested providing additional time to comply with MPS of 25 percent in case of very large issuers with post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore and above.

For such issuers, it has been proposed that minimum of 10 percent should be achieved in two years and 25 percent within five years from the date of listing.

Currently, companies need to achieve MPS of 25 percent within three years of listing.

It had sought comments on the proposals in a prescribed format by December 7, 2020.

However, "it has been decided to extend the timeline for seeking public comments to December 24, 2020," the regulator said on Monday.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Market news #SEBI
first published: Dec 7, 2020 08:00 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.