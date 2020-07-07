SEBI extends compliance deadline for municipal bonds

The relaxation pertains to submission of investor grievance report, financial results and accounts maintained by issuers under ILDM Regulation, Sebi noted in a circular.
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday further extended the deadline for issuers of municipal debt securities to comply with certain regulatory norms to July 31 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.
In view of the situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic, Sebi in March had extended the timeline for submission of these reports to June 30, which has now been extended till July 31.