 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi expects to make Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform available next fiscal

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:15 PM IST

The watchdog said that in the event of disruption of trading services provided by a broker, clients face significant risk if they are unable to square off their open positions and/ or cancel orders pending at the stock exchange, particularly when the markets are volatile.

SEBI

Sebi on Tuesday said an Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform will be introduced to protect investors in case there are disruptions in trading services provided by a stockbroker.

"The Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform is expected to be available from the third quarter of FY 2023-24," the regulator said after its board meeting where the proposal was approved.

The watchdog said that in the event of disruption of trading services provided by a broker, clients face significant risk if they are unable to square off their open positions and/ or cancel orders pending at the stock exchange, particularly when the markets are volatile.

"To provide such clients a facility to reduce the risk of open positions/ pending orders during periods of disruption in services of their broker, it has been decided that stock exchanges shall introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access Platform," Sebi said in a release.

A circular will be issued for the detailed framework for the platform.

Sebi's board on Tuesday also approved an enhanced risk management framework for stockbrokers designated as Qualified Stock Brokers (QSBs).