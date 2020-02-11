App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI exempts Motilal Oswal Family Trust from open offer requirement

Under the proposal, Motilal Oswal intends to gift or settle his shareholding in Passionate Investment Management Private Limited (PIMPL) to Motilal Oswal Family Trust, a private family trust.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator Sebi has exempted Motilal Oswal Family Trust from the obligation of making an open offer with respect to the proposed acquisition of shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. This comes after the family trust filed an application with the regulator seeking exemption from the applicability of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations in the matter of proposed acquisition of shares and voting rights in Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL).

Under the proposal, Motilal Oswal intends to gift or settle his shareholding in Passionate Investment Management Private Limited (PIMPL) to Motilal Oswal Family Trust, a private family trust.

Oswal, who currently holds 50 per cent shares in PIMPL, proposes to gift all the equity shares held by him in PIMPL, which owns 56.78 per cent stake in MOFSL.

Close

Consequent to the proposed acquisition of 50 per cent stake of PIMPL by Motilal Oswal Family Trust from Oswal, there will be an indirect acquisition of control over MOFSL by the family trust.

related news

In an order passed on Monday, the regulator granted exemption to the family trust as the objective of the proposed acquisitions is to streamline the succession of Motilal Oswal Family and their respective lineal descendants.

It has been noted that there will be no change in control of the target company (MOFSL) following the proposed acquisition and pre and post–acquisition, shareholding of the promoters in MOFSL will remain the same.

Accordingly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted "exemption to the proposed acquirer, viz. Motilal Oswal Family Trust, from complying with the requirements of ... the SAST Regulations with respect to the proposed acquisitions in the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd."

The exemption has been granted subject to certain conditions, including compliance with the provisions of Companies Act and other norms.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Motilal Oswal Financial Services #SEBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.