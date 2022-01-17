MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI examines alternate dispute resolution mechanism for investors, regulated entities

SEBI in November 2021 published the 'Investor Charter' for securities markets to further augment its efforts to protect investors’ interests, promote transparency in markets and enhance awareness, trust and confidence among investors. Since then, various steps have been taken to implement the charter, the regulator said.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 04:22 PM IST
Sebi | PC-Shutterstock

Sebi | PC-Shutterstock

To provide efficacious mechanism for resolving disputes between investors and regulated entities, capital markets regulator SEBI is examining introducing an alternate dispute resolution mechanism, a release said on Monday.

SEBI in November 2021 published the 'Investor Charter' for securities markets to further augment its efforts to protect investors’ interests, promote transparency in markets and enhance awareness, trust and confidence among investors. Since then, various steps have been taken to implement the charter, the regulator said.

Separate charters regarding investor-related activities of various intermediaries have been developed by SEBI in consultation with the respective entities.

The charter contains information related to details of various services provided by the intermediaries to investors, their timelines, importance of preservation of relevant documents by the investors, investor grievance redressal mechanism, etc.

As for SEBI’s own charter, efforts have been taken to enhance the effectiveness of investor grievance redressal mechanism.

Close

Related stories

It has been publishing the status of disposal of investor grievances received in SCORES (SEBI Complaints Redress System) on its website on a monthly basis, the regulator noted.

Also, details of investor grievances, which are pending for more than three months with different intermediaries, are also being published.

"In case SEBI receives a large number of/repeated complaints on any issue, the root causes are analyzed and if required, appropriate policy changes are made to address the issue,” the regulator said.

Some of the recent policy initiatives taken by SEBI, after conducting such an analysis, include amendments pertaining to the Investor Protection Fund or Investor Service Fund and its related matters to expand the scope of dispute resolution.

In addition, "SEBI is also examining, in consultation with regulated entities, the possibility of introducing alternate dispute resolution mechanism in various agreements (wherever possible) between the regulated entities and their clients,” the regulator said.

This is with a view to providing efficacious mechanism for resolving disputes between the investors and the regulated entities, it added.

Separate charters have been developed for exchanges, depositories, SEBI registered intermediaries and regulated entities including stock brokers, depository participants, asset management companies, Registrar and Transfer Agents, investment advisers, research analysts, merchant bankers.

Stock exchanges, depositories and various intermediaries have since published the respective charters on their websites.

These charters are expected to help investors improve their ease of investing in Indian securities market.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Market news #SEBI
first published: Jan 17, 2022 04:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.