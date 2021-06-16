MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi enhances disclosure requirements pertaining to listed debt securities

The system driven disclosures have already been implemented for members of promoter group, promoters, directors and designated person of a listed company under the insider trading norms.

PTI
June 16, 2021 / 07:50 PM IST

Sebi on Wednesday decided to bring listed companies' promoters and directors' dealings in listed debt securities under the purview of system driven disclosures.

The stock exchanges and depositories will make necessary arrangements so that disclosures pertaining to listed debt securities along with equity shares and equity derivative instruments are disseminated on the websites of respective bourses from July 1, Sebi said in a circular.

The system driven disclosures have already been implemented for members of promoter group, promoters, directors and designated person of a listed company under the insider trading norms.

The disclosures pertains to trading in equity shares and equity derivative instruments -- futures and options -- of the listed company by such entities.

The disclosures for equity and equity derivative segments are being displayed on the exchange website under 'system driven disclosures'.

Close

It has now been decided to include the listed debt securities of equity-listed companies under the purview of the system driven disclosures for these entities, Sebi said.

In July 2020, Sebi amended insider trading norms, whereby listed entities will have to maintain a structured digital database containing unpublished price sensitive information, the names of persons who have shared the information, automation of the process of filing disclosures to stock exchanges, and restriction on trading window.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #insider trading norms #Market news #SEBI
first published: Jun 16, 2021 07:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.