Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI employees protest against new promotion policy

The protest was aimed at conveying the employees' disappointment at being short changed in the name of career progression

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

Employees of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 1 protested outside the regulator's office in Mumbai against its new policy for promotion of officials.

The protest followed SEBI's move to change its promotion policy that had been in place for over 15 years. It was aimed at conveying the employees' disappointment at being short changed in the name of career progression.

"Ostensibly, the policy is for better career progression, but it actually it slows down careers of SEBI employees by requiring them to serve for a minimum of 5 years at every level, 2 years more than the current 3 years," a SEBI employee present at the protest told Moneycontrol.

An officer working at SEBI, who was also present at the protest, pointed out that it would take far longer for a person to get promoted under the new policy.

"We could hope to become a manager in 3 years and an assistant general manager in 6 years. But now, the same kind of employee will need to put in 10 years of service to reach that level," the officer said.

At the Reserve Bank of India, new recruits become assistant general managers in 7 years. In public services, someone joining as undersecretary becomes deputy director -- a position considered senior to assistant general manager -- in around 8 years.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 03:23 pm

tags #Market news #SEBI

