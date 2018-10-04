App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi empanels KPMG, Deloitee, 7 others to conduct forensic audit of listed cos

The other firms that have been selected are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, G D Apte & Co CA, JLN US & Co, Pipara & Co LLP and T R Chadha & Co LLP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Market regulator Sebi has empanelled nine entities including KPMG, Grant Thornton and Ernst & Young Associates LLP for conducting forensic audits of financial statements of listed companies to check frauds.

The other firms that have been selected are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Chokshi & Chokshi LLP, G D Apte & Co CA, JLN US & Co, Pipara & Co LLP and T R Chadha & Co LLP.

Pursuant to completion of the empanelment process, these CA firms have been empanelled to take up the assignments relating to forensic audit, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice issued on Thursday.

Earlier in July, the markets watchdog had invited applications from eligible CA firms "for empanelment to take up assignments relating to forensic audit of financial statements of listed companies".

The move comes amid Sebi ordering forensic audit of a slew of companies including Fortis Healthcare.

Of late, there have been concerns voiced over certain auditors for being negligent while examining books of the listed firms with various inconsistencies in financial statements being ignored.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #Deloitee #KPMG #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.