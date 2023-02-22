 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI ED urges India Inc to let go of ‘litigation mindset’, find other ways to resolve disputes

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Executive director VS Sundaresan also expresses concern that SEBI is being forced to release more regulations as many companies refuse to follow even the basic norms of corporate governance

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) executive director VS Sundaresan has urged Indian companies to evolve beyond the “litigation mindset”, citing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case involving telecommunication firms to drive home the point.

“The case went on for 20 years, and finally, no doubt, the government won the case in Supreme Court. But what happened to the telecom sector after that?” Sundaresan said at an event organised by industry body ASSOCHAM.

Companies were asked to pay huge figures and telcos said they didn’t have the money to pay and the government ended up taking an equity stake in a telecom company, he said at the 14th Capital Market Summit 'The Re-Set of Globalisation: Capital Formation @ 2047 for New India'.

“Why do we have this kind of litigation mindset? Isn’t there a better way of resolving disputes? The time we are wasting in litigation can be diverted towards a productive purpose,” Sundaresan said.