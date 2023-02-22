SEBI ED urges India Inc to let go of ‘litigation mindset’, find other ways to resolve disputes

SEBI

Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) executive director VS Sundaresan has urged Indian companies to evolve beyond the “litigation mindset”, citing the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case involving telecommunication firms to drive home the point.

“The case went on for 20 years, and finally, no doubt, the government won the case in Supreme Court. But what happened to the telecom sector after that?” Sundaresan said at an event organised by industry body ASSOCHAM.

Companies were asked to pay huge figures and telcos said they didn’t have the money to pay and the government ended up taking an equity stake in a telecom company, he said at the 14th Capital Market Summit 'The Re-Set of Globalisation: Capital Formation @ 2047 for New India'.

“Why do we have this kind of litigation mindset? Isn’t there a better way of resolving disputes? The time we are wasting in litigation can be diverted towards a productive purpose,” Sundaresan said.

Better ways to resolve disputes

The AGR case stemmed from a conflict of interpretation of the definition and purview of adjusted gross revenue.

In 2005, telcos rushed to the Telecom Disputes and Settlement Appellate Tribunal seeking recourse from the Department of Telecommunication’s definition of AGR.

In July 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that there would be no re-assessment of the established AGR definition.

Sundaresan also urged stakeholders to take recourse to measures such as mediation, reconciliation and arbitration instead of rushing to the courts for the resolution of conflicts and disagreements.

Governance worries

He also flagged the increasing cost burden of compliance and expressed dismay that the market regulator was forced to release more norms as many refused to follow the basic norms of corporate governance.

Sundaresan mentioned a recent consultation paper released by the regulator that deals with the issue of board permanency.

The paper seeks to set boundaries for directors who enjoy an undefined tenure on the board and are immune to retiring by rotation.

“...There is a concept that a director can permanently be on the board of a listed company. (It is unfortunate) SEBI has to come out with a rule saying that one can’t be a permanent director, one has to be elected by the shareholders every five years. Do we want the regulator to write rules for all these kinds of governance (issues),” he said.

If it is a private company, anyone can continue as director forever but once the company is listed, corporate governance standards have to be followed, he said.

“It is because of people who follow no standards that the regulator is forced to write more and more rules,” Sundaresan said.

Praise for retail investors

He also hailed the role that retail and domestic institutional investors were playing in limiting the volatility in the market.

Ten years back, the market was completely driven by foreign portfolio investment (FPI). “Today, participation by the Indian institutional investor and the retail investor has given a major fillip to the markets and FPIs are not influencing the markets to the extent to which they were influencing them earlier,” he said.

It clearly showed that capital formation was progressing and savings of Indians were being channelised into the markets, which were becoming more resilient, Sundaresan said.