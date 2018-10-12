App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI eases cost, compliance burden on issuer of debt securities; does away with security deposits

The decision comes after the board of SEBI approved a proposal in this regard in its meeting last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

To ease the cost and compliance burden on the issuer of securities, markets regulator SEBI has done away with the requirement of 1 percent security deposits with exchanges for public issuance of debt securities.

The decision comes after the board of SEBI approved a proposal in this regard in its meeting last month.

Currently, 1 percent of the amount offered for subscription to the public is required to be deposited with the stock exchanges so that complaints relating to refund of application money, allotment of securities and dispatch of certificates among others can be resolved speedily.

In three separate notifications dated October 9, SEBI has done away with the requirement of 1 percent security deposit in the cases of public issues of debt securities, non-convertible redeemable preference shares and securitised debt instruments.

The move is expected to ease the cost and compliance burden on the issuers.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 09:16 pm

tags #India #markets #SEBI

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.