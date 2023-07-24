'SEBI doesn't like Abhimanyus': Madhabi Puri Buch on need for voluntary delisting framework

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch addressed the press in Mumbai on July 24.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is of the view that delisting should be facilitated similarly as compared to listing, and that it does not want "Abhimanyus", said Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the market regulator, while briefing the press on July 24.

"In SEBI, we don't like Abhimanyus," Buch said, in a reference to the warrior Abhimanyu from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, who was unable to get out from a military formation. "Nobody should feel that once they get in, they cannot get out. Therefore, we introduced a framework for voluntary delisting," she added.

"The next set of Abhimanyus is perpetual insiders," Buch said, adding that a mechanism related to trading plan, aimed at addressing the issue, has not clearly worked and needs to be reviewed.

Under the perpetual insider trading policy, there is a trading plan, Buch said, noting that they have received feedback that "the plan is quite onerous".

Also Read | T+1 redemption and allotment for mutual fund units soon, says SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch

"If you get into a trading plan, if you declare that six months in advance, then you are locked in for 12 months...even if the share price were to move dramatically. Even if the price falls, because you have committed to the plan several months ago, you will be forced to sell," she said.

There should be a consultation paper released by August-end to make the trading plan mechanism easier, Buch added.

Separately, SEBI will release a discussion paper on delisting norms by December, as it seeks to explore the option of permitting delisting via fixed price.

The delisting process currently involves the reverse book-building procedure, where shareholders place offers for the price at which they are willing to sell securities back to the promoters or large shareholders who can influence company policy.

A delisting price is then computed based on these offers, but SEBI believes the process can be subject to manipulation.