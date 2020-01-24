App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI disposes of insider trading case against individual in Pantaloon Retail India scrip

The regulator thus disposed of the proceedings against Abhishek Jalan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Capital markets regulator Sebi on January 24 disposed of a case of alleged insider trading in the scrip of Pantaloon Retail India Ltd (PRIL) against an individual. The firm is now known as Future Enterprises Ltd.

Abhishek Jalan was alleged to have violated Prohibition of Insider Trading norms by allegedly trading on NSE in the scrip of PRIL DVR in the futures segment while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information on account of him being part of the senior management of the firm.

However, the regulator, from the submissions of Jalan, noted that he had placed a sell order through a web based application provided by his broker and mistakenly selected PRIL futures instead of futures of GMR Infrastructure Ltd.

Upon realising his mistake, he bought the same quantity of PRIL futures on market price to square off the futures position with a time lapse of around 3 minutes.

Besides, he incurred a net loss of Rs 350 on account of the transactions.

The regulator thus disposed of the proceedings against Abhishek Jalan.

In a separate order, Sebi dismissed the proceedings against three entities -- Manjusha Lodha, ABL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Surinder Singh Kadyan -- for alleged irregularities while dealing in scrip of Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd, formerly known as SORIL Holdings and Ventures Ltd.

Allegations of disclosure lapses were levelled against Lodha and ABL Infrastructure with respect to change in their shareholding in the firm.

Surinder Singh Kadyan was alleged to have violated insider trading norms. However, Sebi disposed of the proceedings considering their submissions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Pantaloon Retail India Ltd #SEBI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.