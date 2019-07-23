App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 10:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI directs Hotel Leela to make additional disclosures to shareholders on asset sale

The ruling has come on complaints received from minority shareholders of Hotel Leela alleging violations in relation to postal ballot notice, dated March 18, wherein the company had sought approvals regarding sale of assets to Brookfield.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator Sebi on July 23 directed Hotel Leela Venture Ltd to make additional disclosures to its shareholders on sale of assets. Besides, the watchdog would initiate adjudication proceedings against JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMF ARC) for failing to comply with provisions of takeover norms.

The ruling has come on complaints received from minority shareholders of Hotel Leela alleging violations in relation to postal ballot notice, dated March 18, wherein the company had sought approvals regarding sale of assets to Brookfield.

At the end of June, JMF ARC owned 26 per cent stake in Hotel Leela.

Close

The regulator had received ITC and LIC -- minority shareholders in Hotel Leela -- alleging violations by promoters and JMF ARC in respect of asset sale transaction mentioned in the postal ballot notice.

related news

In its order, Sebi said Hotel Leela should provide various additional disclosures in the postal ballot notice, including all relevant details of each of the sale transactions.

Details of valuation of both asset sale transaction and additional IP transaction, including the methods adopted by the company, should also be disclosed.

During the course of the postal ballot, the valuation reports shall be kept for inspection by the shareholders of Hotel Leela, it added.

"Sebi may initiate adjudication proceedings under the Sebi Act against JMF ARC for its failure to ensure compliance with the applicable provisions of the Takeover Regulations, as deemed fit and appropriate," the order said.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Hotel Leela Venture Ltd #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.