SEBI directs exchanges to set up fallback framework against tech glitches

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a circular issued on December 30 has taken a concrete step to safeguard the interest of investors during phases of technical disruption and glitches by stock brokers.

As per the circular, stock exchanges have been directed to set up an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) facility on a joint platform, which will allow investors an opportunity to square off or close the open positions and/or cancel pending orders in case of disruption of trading services from the broker’s end.

The facility can be triggered by the brokers, whenever they face technical glitches, by requesting the exchange to enable the IRRA facility. Alternatively, stock exchanges can also by themselves step in and trigger the IRRA facility by monitoring several parameters like connectivity, order flow, social media posts etc. Stock exchanges have the authority to trigger this facility without the broker requesting them to do so.

Once the service is enabled, customers of the brokers will be informed by the exchange about the availability of the IRRA service via SMS, e-mail and through a public announcement on their respective websites.

Once logged into the IRRA service, the investor will only be allowed to square off or close open positions across segments and exchanges. Additionally, the investor will also be allowed to cancel pending orders. The circular explicitly mentions that under the IRRA facility no action shall be permitted that increases the risk of the investor.

Under the IRRA facility, brokers will be granted access to the Admin Terminal, via which the broker will be able to monitor the actions of investors and consequently close open positions of its customers or square them off accordingly.

The market watchdog has directed stock exchanges to set up the IRRA facility by October 1, 2023.