MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

SEBI confirms directions passed against 12 DHFL promoters

The market regulator, in an interim order issued in September 2020, blocked the 12 DHFL promoters from accessing the securities market.

Moneycontrol News
October 22, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 22 confirmed the directions it has passed against 12 promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL), barring them from accessing the securities market.

A detailed probe into the matter is pending.

The DHFL promoters against whom the directions were passed are - Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan, Aruna Wadhawan, Malti Wadhawan, Anu S Wadhawan, Pooja D Wadhawan, Wadhawan Holding Pvt Ltd, Wadhawan Consolidated Holding Pvt Ltd, Wadhawan Retail Venture Pvt Ltd and Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd (formerly known as Wadhawan Housing Pvt Ltd).

The interim order which blocks them from accessing the securities market was issued by SEBI on September 22, 2020. The action was taken citing the violation of norms.

The market regulator had also restrained the 12 promoters of the crisis-hit company from associating themselves as directors or promoters of any listed public company or any public firm that intends to raise money from the public or any intermediary registered with SEBI.

Close

Related stories

Noting in its interim order that the violations were grave in nature and the amount involved in the alleged fraudulent transactions is of a high magnitude, SEBI said the step to restrain the noticees has been taken to minimise the damage caused to the interests of the investors and to protect market integrity.

SEBI had claimed that DHFL had entered into certain fraudulent transactions, which were shown as bonafide transactions in its published financial statements as well as corporate announcements disseminated in the public domain. The promoters named in the notice were accused of having been involved in these transactions and misleading investors by releasing false financial statements for over a decade.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DHFL #markets #SEBI
first published: Oct 22, 2021 08:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.