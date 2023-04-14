 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI comes up with framework on upfront contribution by issuers for LPCC's Settlement Guarantee Fund

Apr 14, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

The eligible issuers would be notified by the LPCC as per its risk management policy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

Markets regulator SEBI put in place a framework for upfront collection of funds from eligible issuers of debt securities to build the Settlement Guarantee Fund of the Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC).

The eligible issuers would be notified by the LPCC as per its risk management policy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular.

LPCC is an entity established to undertake the activity of clearing and settlement of repurchase agreement transactions.

Under the framework, SEBI said that an amount of 0.5 basis points of the issuance value of debt securities per annum based on the maturity of debt securities will be collected by the stock exchanges and placed in an escrow account before the allotment of the debt securities.