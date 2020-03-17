App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI comes out with new General Information Document for public offers

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with certain generic disclosures that should be mentioned in the GID.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked merchant bankers to provide to investors an updated copy of the 'General Information Document' for public issues, having information about UPI mechanism and reduced timeline for IPOs. The General Information Document (GID) highlights certain key rules, processes and procedures applicable to public issues.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with certain generic disclosures that should be mentioned in the GID.

It further said these generic information are not required to be provided in the abridged prospectus, which gives only key information to investors about IPOs and FPOs.

Close

These generic disclosures pertain to alternate payment mechanism using UPI and consequent reduction in timelines for listing in a phased manner.

related news

Some other disclosures are purpose of the GID, brief introduction to IPOs or FPOs, category of investors eligible to participate in an offer, offer procedure in book built offer, issue procedure in fixed price offer, allotment procedure and basis of such allotment, interest and refund, and glossary and abbreviations.

Sebi said the updated GID should be made available on the websites of the stock exchanges, where the shares are proposed to be listed.

The regulator has asked the merchant banker to ensure that an updated copy of GID is provided to an investor as and when requested by the investor.

The new framework will become applicable to all the prospectus filed on or after March 17, the regulator added.

Earlier in 2013, Sebi had asked the companies to give investors an abridged prospectus for IPOs and FPOs, with key information only, and provide generic details in a separate document. This was aimed at helping investors better understand the nuances of public offers.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.