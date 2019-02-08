App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi comes out with format for annual secretarial audit of listed entities

The annual secretarial audit reports are meant to keep a tab on entities regarding compliance with applicable laws.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with the format for listed entities for preparing their annual secretarial audit and compliance reports. This would also be applicable for the "material unlisted subsidiaries" of the listed entities, the regulator said in a circular.

Coming out with the circular regarding format for "annual secretarial audit report and annual secretarial compliance report for listed entities and their material subsidiaries," Sebi said the compliance report should be submitted to the exchanges within 60 days of the end of a financial year.

Currently, under the Companies Act, the entities are required to file an annual secretarial audit report by practising company secretaries.

The annual secretarial audit reports are meant to keep a tab on entities regarding compliance with applicable laws.

related news

The listed entities and their material subsidiaries would have to provide relevant documents and information to the practising company secretary in order to obtain the certification.

"The ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) may consider issuing a guidance note to practising company secretaries to enable them to undertake certifications in accordance with the regulations and this circular in letter and in spirit," the watchdog said.

As per Sebi norms, every listed entity and its material unlisted subsidiaries incorporated in the country should undertake secretarial audit and shall annex with its annual report, a secretarial audit report, with effect from the year ended March 31, 2019.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.