Sebi clarifies in respect of compliance with rules by first-time issuers of debt securities

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:44 PM IST

This comes after Sebi received representations from first-time issuers, who are in the process of preparing for their first listed privately placed or public issue of NCDs.

The new guidelines would come into force with immediate effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday provided clarity to first -time issuers, who are in the process of preparing for their first listed debt securities, with regards to compliance with rules pertaining to Articles of Association (AoA).

Such issuers requested the regulator to provide a time frame, as already given to listed issuers, to amend their AoA since to give effect to the amendments requires formalities like approval from shareholders and conducting board and general meetings.

They also told the regulator that due to the imminent financial year end, there is a spree of borrowing or fund raising activities and the new requirement will dissuade many issuers from approaching the market.