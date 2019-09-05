SEBI circular on "unpaid shares" may lead to heavy market selling: Report

Brokers have requested market regulator SEBI to extend the deadline of a circular barring them from keeping 'unpaid shares"' in various accounts, a move that could trigger heavy market selling, according to a report in The Hindu Business Line.

Around 25 percent out of Rs 1 lakh crore worth of pledged shares could be unpaid, brokers told the publication.

"Securities lying with TM/CM (trading member/clearing member) in a client collateral account, client margin trading securities account and client unpaid securities account, shall not be permitted to be pledged/transferred to banks/NBFCs for raising funds," the SEBI circular said.

In several cases, even shares that are lying with the broker after the client has availed margin funding are called "unpaid shares".