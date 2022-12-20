 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI chief lambasts market players on missing 'spirit of the law'

Aparna Iyer & Kaushal Shroff
Dec 20, 2022 / 09:00 PM IST

“There is umpteen number of innovative malpractices in the market that keep us busy on regulation,” Buch said in a press interaction post-board meet on December 20.

India’s capital market regulator wants market participants to honour the spirit of the law by sticking to a clean intent and refraining from finding loopholes to circumvent the rules.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch believes that stakeholders in the market must respect the spirit of the law in the absence of which the regulator will need to tighten rules further. “There is umpteen number of innovative malpractices in the market that keep us busy on regulation,” Buch said in a press interaction post-board meet on December 20.

Buch added that during the current year, SEBI has introduced 115 circulars of which 45 percent were towards liberalisation but 55 percent towards regulation.

Responding to a query regarding companies that announce buybacks simply to prop up their stock prices in the market, Buch drew a distinction between supporting share prices and propping them up artificially. The regulator is open to allowing companies to use the buyback route to support share prices so long as the firms provide an equitable exit to all shareholders. “To do it selectively in an inequitable way when only a handful of people know you are coming, that is not acceptable,” said Buch.

Buch added that the tender route for buybacks also supports share prices.

Share buybacks by companies have come under the radar after One97 Communications (Paytm) announced it would buy back its shares from the open market at Rs 850 a piece within a year of offering its shares for the first time to the public through an initial public offer (IPO) at lofty valuations. Paytm has been a big wealth destructor and many in the market have debated whether the buyback is justified when the company is not profitable.