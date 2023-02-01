English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sebi changes framework to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in derivatives segment

    In a circular, Sebi has said that EOD margin collection requirement from clients, in derivatives segments, including commodity derivatives, would also be calculated based on the fixed Beginning of Day (BOD) margin parameters of the client.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday tweaked the framework pertaining to the collection of End of Day (EOD) margin requirement from clients in derivatives segments.

    In a circular, Sebi has said that EOD margin collection requirement from clients, in derivatives segments, including commodity derivatives, would also be calculated based on the fixed Beginning of Day (BOD) margin parameters of the client.

    The regulator clarified that the change is only for the purpose of verification of upfront collection of margins from clients.

    The margin parameters applicable for collection of margin obligation by Clearing Corporations would continue to be updated on intra-day and EOD basis, as per the extant provisions.