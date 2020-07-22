App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi: Over Rs 2 lakh crore capital raised in Q1 despite COVID-19 crisis

SEBI Chairman Tyagi also said that the entry of a large number of retail investors has been encouraging.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SEBI CMD Ajay Tyagi (Reuters)
SEBI CMD Ajay Tyagi (Reuters)

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, speaking at the FICCI Capital Market Summit, expressed confidence about the market’s recovery despite challenging times due to COVID-19 crisis.

Tyagi said that the market raised over Rs 2 lakh crore capital in Q1 despite COVID-19 and the entry of a large number of retail investors has been encouraging.

He added, “Stock markets have largely recovered from the shock of March. Nifty performance is comparable to top indices of the world.”

Close

Speaking about Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Tyagi said that the focus of Atmanirbhar Bharat is on increasing investment in strategic sectors of India.

At the same time, with a note of caution, Tyagi said that we are all treading untested waters today. Only time will tell how will we reach the shore.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 11:33 am

tags #Business #Companies #FICCI #markets #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.