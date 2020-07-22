SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi: Over Rs 2 lakh crore capital raised in Q1 despite COVID-19 crisis

SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, speaking at the FICCI Capital Market Summit, expressed confidence about the market’s recovery despite challenging times due to COVID-19 crisis.

Tyagi said that the market raised over Rs 2 lakh crore capital in Q1 despite COVID-19 and the entry of a large number of retail investors has been encouraging.

He added, “Stock markets have largely recovered from the shock of March. Nifty performance is comparable to top indices of the world.”

Speaking about Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Tyagi said that the focus of Atmanirbhar Bharat is on increasing investment in strategic sectors of India.

At the same time, with a note of caution, Tyagi said that we are all treading untested waters today. Only time will tell how will we reach the shore.