English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sebi cautions investors against dealing with unregulated platforms offering algo trading

    Sebi, the capital markets regulator, warned investors on Friday not to deal with unregulated platforms that offer algorithmic trading and not to share sensitive personal information with such enterprises.

    PTI
    June 10, 2022 / 07:28 PM IST
    Source: ShutterStock

    Source: ShutterStock

    Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday cautioned investors against dealing with unregulated platforms offering algorithmic trading and warned them against sharing sensitive personal details with such businesses. "These platforms are unregulated and thus there is no investor grievance redressal mechanism covering their activities," Sebi said.

    "Investors are therefore cautioned against dealing with such unregulated platforms and cautioned against sharing any sensitive personal details with such platforms," it added. The statement comes after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noticed that many unregulated platforms are offering investors algorithmic trading services or facilities to automate their trades.

    Strategies are being marketed with "claims" of huge returns on investment along with "ratings" assigned to the strategies and claims that similar returns would be earned in the future.
    PTI
    Tags: #India #markets #SEBI #trading #Unregulated Platforms
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 07:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.