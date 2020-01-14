App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI cancels registration of stock broker Click2Trade Capital

The regulator, which initiated enquiry proceedings against Click2Trade in respect of alleged violation of stock brokers norms, found that the entity failed to segregate its own transactions from that of its clients, reported incorrect margin and used client bank accounts for other than specified purposes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator SEBI has cancelled the registration of Click2Trade Capital as it "grossly" failed in performing its duties as a stock broker and made serious lapses in maintaining infrastructure and did not redress investor grievances.

The regulator, which initiated enquiry proceedings against Click2Trade in respect of alleged violation of stock brokers norms, found that the entity failed to segregate its own transactions from that of its clients, reported incorrect margin and used client bank accounts for other than specified purposes.

"The noticee (Click2Trade) grossly failed in performing its duties as a registered stock broker and failed to comply with the conditions of certificate of registration. It was also observed that by making serious lapses in maintaining infrastructure and by failing to redress the investor grievances, the noticee has acted against the integrity of the securities market," the regulator said in an order passed on Monday.

Close

Further, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) noted that Click2Trade has been declared a defaulter and expelled from the memberships of BSE, National Stock Exchange and Metropolitan Stock Exchange and hence, does not satisfy the condition of registration under the broker regulation.

related news

Accordingly, the regulator said, "the certificates of registration of the noticee i.e. Click2Trade Capital Ltd, as a stock broker, shall be cancelled with immediate effect".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.