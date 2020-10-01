172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sebi-cancels-registration-of-share-transfer-agent-sharepro-services-5911531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI cancels registration of share transfer agent Sharepro Services

By not maintaining specimen signatures and processing demat requests without checking genuineness of such requests with specimen signatures of investors, Sharepro Services had put interest of investors at risk, the regulator said.

PTI

Sebi has cancelled the registration of Sharepro Services as registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA) for not maintaining specimen signatures and processing demat requests without checking the genuineness of such requests.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had carried out an inspection in respect to records pertaining to Sharepro Services' RTA activities during January 2013 to December 2014. During the inspection, it was found that specimen signatures for majority of the folios were not available in case of several companies, Sebi said in an order on Wednesday.

In addition, Sharepro Services processed requests for issue of duplicate shares without checking the genuineness of such requests. By not maintaining specimen signatures and processing demat requests without checking genuineness of such requests with specimen signatures of investors, Sharepro Services had put interest of investors at risk, the regulator said.

"…noticee was discharging its functions as an RTA without exercising due care and diligence and was acting in a manner which was grossly unprofessional and thoroughly prejudicial to the interest of the investors," it said. Accordingly, Sebi cancelled the certificate of registration of Sharepro Services as RTA with immediate effect.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 04:23 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI #Sharepro Services

