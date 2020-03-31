App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI cancels Inter Corporate Financiers and Consultants' registration

Through a separate order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on M G Capital Services Ltd, a member broker of the National Stock Exchange, for violating Stock Brokers and Sub Brokers Regulations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday cancelled the registration of merchant banker Inter Corporate Financiers and Consultants Ltd for not paying registration fees. Sebi noted that the firm violated Sebi (Merchant Bankers) Regulations norms on account of non-payment of registration fees for the block May 24, 2014 to May 23, 2017.

Referring to the merchant bankers' norms, Sebi said the provisions provide that where a merchant banker fails to pay the annual fees, Sebi may suspend the registration certificate, whereupon the merchant banker shall cease to carry on any activity as a merchant banker for the period during which the suspension subsists.

"Accordingly, as per the ...provisions, the consequence of failure to pay fees would be the suspension of the certificate of registration resulting in a cessation of business as a merchant banker for the Noticee (Inter Corporate Financiers and Consultants)," Sebi said.

Close

Through a separate order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh on M G Capital Services Ltd, a member broker of the National Stock Exchange, for violating Stock Brokers and Sub Brokers Regulations.

related news

Sebi said that Rishabh Shares and Securities was a registered sub-broker of MG Capital Services.

It was found that MG failed to segregate transactions of its own clients and that of Rishabh Shares'.

Among other violations, MG Capital had allowed overexposure to Rishabh Shares, and there was no registration of clients of Rishabh Shares.

Besides, it also did not enter into broker-sub broker-client agreement.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 05:58 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.