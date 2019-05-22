App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi, bourses step up surveillance measures for markets on election results day

Markets are likely to witness significant movements on May 23, especially after a rally on May 20 following exit polls showed that the BJP-led NDA is expected to come back to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sebi and stock exchanges have enhanced their surveillance measures to curb possible manipulative practices as well as excessive volatility in the market on Thursday when the general election results will be announced.

Markets are likely to witness significant movements on May 23, especially after a rally on May 20 following exit polls showed that the BJP-led NDA is expected to come back to power.

Surveillance and monitoring of markets have been beefed up by Sebi and stock exchanges for the trading session on May 23, according to a senior official.

Increased monitoring would help in keeping a tab on possible manipulations and increased volatility in the markets. Manipulators tend to exploit such volatile situations in the stock markets.

Movements in Nifty futures and options on the Singapore exchange would be closely monitored. Trading in Singapore stock exchange starts much before Indian markets open and their trends generally have an impact on domestic markets.

The results of the seven-phase polls for 542 seats would be announced on May 23.

"Markets could remain volatile on Thursday awaiting results which could take time given the higher proportion of VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) votes to be manually counted," Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities, said.

On Monday, the Sensex zoomed over 1,422 points and the Nifty surged 421 points after most exit polls showed that the Narendra Modi-led NDA is returning to power with a thumping majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 06:32 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Market news #SEBI

