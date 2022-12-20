Sebi says retail investors have to bear the brunt of losses from brokers' tech glitches

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch

In its board meeting on Tuesday (December 20), the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) indicated that it was working on a detailed framework regarding a risk reduction platform that will protect retail investors in case of technical disruption or glitches arising from the end of the broker.

However, the SEBI Chairperson clarified that the regulator will not be encouraging claims of any losses from the investors, thus signalling that investors will have to bear the brunt of losses, even when the trade is botched because of technical failures of the broker.

“Read my lips - We will not be encouraging claims of losses of any kind- real or imaginary,” Chairperson Buch said while simultaneously indicating that investors will have to embrace the fact that such disruptions and losses are par for the course when it comes to trading.

Recently, social media has been flooded with several instances, where retail investors have had to face massive losses as the technical capabilities of brokers have failed under heavy traffic. Consequently, investors are left with little option but to bear these losses. Not many of these aggrieved investors take legal recourse as it turns out to be time-consuming and a resource-taxing proposition.

“We also worry about cyber-security and technical disruptions when frameworks of large brokers with dated technology do not hold up under pressure. During periods of market volatility, this leaves investors vulnerable, and we are keen on protecting them from such disruptions.” SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

Under this initiative, the stock exchanges shall introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access platform, which will provide the clients with a facility to reduce the risk of open positions or pending orders during a period of disruption. This facility will be executed by giving the clients direct access to cancel or close their orders. However, such a facility, the SEBI chief pointed out will be granted only when the digital grid of the broker had broken down.

This risk reduction access facility could be triggered by the broker when its digital network suffers a breakdown, or it could be triggered on a suo moto basis by the exchange. Buch pointed out that SEBI is the first regulator across the world to pilot this facility to investors, and that the facility will see the light of the day categorically by the Q3FY24.