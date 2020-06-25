SEBI board meet outcome: Regulator approves amendments to takeover norms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 25 approved amendments to the acquisition of shares and takeover regulations, the market regulator said in a note.

The board approved amendments to the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, also known as takeover regulations, allowing acquisition through stock-exchange settlement process through bulk and/or block deals during the open offer, subject to conditions in regulation 22(2A) of Takeover Regulations.

In case of indirect acquisitions, where the public announcement of an open offer has been made, an amount equivalent to 100 percent of the consideration payable under the open offer must be deposited two working days before the date of detailed public statement, SEBI said.

The escrow account shall be in the form of cash and/or bank guarantee. In case of delays in making open offers attributable to the acts of omission or commission of the acquirer, a simple interest of 10 percent shall be paid to all the shareholders who have tendered the shares in the open offer, SEBI said.

The market regulator also announced amendments to the Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015.

Besides, SEBI decided to provide an additional option to the existing pricing methodology for preferential issuance.