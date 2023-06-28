SEBI Board Meet LIVE: Madhabi Puri Buch to address press shortly

June 28, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

Ahead of the SEBI board meet, one of the consultation papers which saw a lot of interest was the one that asked for more disclosures from FPIs, particularly from those with concentrated holdings in single group entities.

The regulator has proposed that, for now, high-risk FPIs, which hold more than 50 percent of their equity AUM in a single corporate group or with overall holding in the Indian equity market of over Rs 25,000 crore, would be required to comply with the requirements for additional disclosures as far as all natural persons and/or Public Retail Funds or large public listed entities are concerned.