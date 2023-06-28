English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Jun 28, 2023 / 06:04 pm

    SEBI Board Meet LIVE: Madhabi Puri Buch to address press shortly

    SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will share the details on the proposals that were discussed during the board meeting. Stay tuned here for the latest updates.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is holding a board meeting, where a number of key proposals are expected to be in consideration.

    • SEBI Board Meet LIVE: Madhabi Puri Buch to address press shortly
      SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch
      Moneycontrol.com
    • June 28, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST

      FPIs under scanner

      Ahead of the SEBI board meet, one of the consultation papers which saw a lot of interest was the one that asked for more disclosures from FPIs, particularly from those with concentrated holdings in single group entities.

      The regulator has proposed that, for now, high-risk FPIs, which hold more than 50 percent of their equity AUM in a single corporate group or with overall holding in the Indian equity market of over Rs 25,000 crore, would be required to comply with the requirements for additional disclosures as far as all natural persons and/or Public Retail Funds or large public listed entities are concerned.

    • June 28, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

      The proposals that were likely tabled in SEBI board meet

      Going by the consultation papers that have been released in the recent past, the proposals that were likely on the table during the board meeting include one to regulate the total expense ratio (TER) charged by mutual fund houses,anotherseeking additional disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs),a thirdproposalseeking to stop “suspicious trading activities” by putting the onus of proof on the person being investigated, and the fourth one to change the way unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) is defined to curb insider trading.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 28, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

      SEBI chief to address the press shortly

      SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch is scheduled to address newspersons shortly. The press conference is expected to begin immediately after the board meeting called by the market regulator concludes.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market