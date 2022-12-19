Sebi board likely to propose changes in share buyback norms: Report

The board of financial markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to introduce sweeping changes related to share buyback rules, tighter disclosure rules for listed companies, and stronger governance at market infrastructure institutions, in its meeting tomorrow, The Economic Times reported on December 19.

The proposal for change in share buyback norms is based on the findings of Keki Mistry's report as these are prone to misuse, according to the ET. SEBI had set up a sub-group under the chairmanship of Keki Mistry to propose changes to the process of buybacks from the open market to make it more efficient and shareholder-friendly.

“Under the stock exchange route, there is a possibility of one shareholder’s entire trade getting matched with the purchase order placed by the company and thus depriving other shareholders to avail the benefit of buyback," the report said.

The market regulator currently provides that buybacks from the open market should be less than 15 percent of the paid-up capital and free reserves of the company and a timeline of six months from the date the offer opens.

Reportedly, the Sebi panel has suggested reducing the threshold limit and the time for completion of the buyback offer to 10 percent and 66 days from April 01, 2023, and then to 5 percent and 22 days from April 1, 2024. The panel proposed that the open market option will be closed for buyback offers from April 2025.

