English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Commodity Live: Why are oil prices slipping?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sebi bars Empiric Trade, proprietor from securities markets for 6 months

    The regulator found that Empiric Trade and Neeraj Thakur (noticees) were engaged in investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate of registration. The noticees have prima facie collected Rs 83.70 lakh during January-July 2019, Sebi said in an order on Monday.

    PTI
    October 19, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

    Markets regulator Sebi has barred Empiric Trade and its proprietor Niraj Thakur from the securities markets for providing advisory services without its authorisation. The watchdog issued a show cause notice to them in September 2021.

    The regulator found that Empiric Trade and Neeraj Thakur (noticees) were engaged in investment advisory services without obtaining a certificate of registration. The noticees have prima facie collected Rs 83.70 lakh during January-July 2019, Sebi said in an order on Monday.

    The regulator has directed the noticees to refund within three months the money received from investors as fees in respect of their investment advisory activities.

    Also, Sebi barred the noticees from accessing the securities markets for a period of one year or till the expiry of six months from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

    In addition, they shall not undertake investment advisory services or any activity in the securities market without obtaining a certificate of registration from Sebi either directly or indirectly during or after the expiry of the debarment period, the order said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Meanwhile, in a separate order, the regulator slapped fines totalling Rs 28 lakh on 7 entities for violating regulatory norms in the matter of Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd.

    The order came after Sebi received a complaint alleging manipulations in the scrip of Omintech Infosultions Ltd (OIL) by its promoters and their associates. Thereafter, the market watchdog conducted an investigation into the matter for the period between January 2012 and December 2014.
    PTI
    Tags: #Empiric Trade #Market news #SEBI #securities markets
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.