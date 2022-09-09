English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event: Moneycontrol PRO presents Traders Conclave 2022, Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Event !! Block your seat at Rs.24000/- using coupon code MCPRO22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Sebi bans Wishworth Financial Services, its proprietors' from market for 4 years

    The regulator found that the noticees — Wishworth and their proprietors — were engaged in the business of providing investment advice to their clients for consideration and thus acting as investment adviser.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
    Representative Image: Reuters

    Representative Image: Reuters

    Sebi on Friday barred Wishworth Financial Services and their proprietors Pankaj Khanchandani and Dheeraj Kapoor from the securities markets for four years and directed them to refund the money collected through unauthorised investment advisory services. A complaint filed on October 24, 2017, had alleged that Wishworth was offering financial investment plans with assured returns.

    Pursuant to the receipt of the complaint, Sebi conducted an examination in the matter and thereafter issued a show cause notice dated January 20, 2022 to the noticees. The regulator found that the noticees — Wishworth and their proprietors — were engaged in the business of providing investment advice to their clients for consideration and thus acting as investment adviser.

    They were involved in such investment advisory activities without obtaining a certificate of registration from the regulator, which is in violation of the provisions of Investment Adviser (IA) rules, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its order. Through such services, they had received a total amount of over Rs 10 crore from July 2017 to February 2020 through unregistered investment advisory services, it added.

    Accordingly, Sebi said, the "noticees shall within a period of three months… jointly and severally, refund the money received from any complaints/investors, as fees or consideration or in any other form, in respect of their unregistered advisory activities". Also, they have been barred from accessing the securities markets for four years or till the expiry of four years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

    In a separate order, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 11 lakh on four entities for violating insider trading norms in the matter of SRS Ltd. The order came after Sebi conducted a probe with respect to trading in the scrip of SRS Ltd during the period February 2016 to June 2017.
    PTI
    Tags: #markets #SEBI #Wishworth Financial Services
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 08:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.