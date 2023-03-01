 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi bans two individuals from securities markets for 1 year; levies Rs 25-lakh penalty in insider trading case

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

In addition, Sebi directed two individuals — Lashit Lallubhai Sanghvi and his wife Neha Sanghvi — to disgorge notional profits totalling Rs 99.72 lakh along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from September 2016 till the date of actual payment.

Sebi's proposal comes against the backdrop of many social media influencers providing advice about stock investments without a licence.

New Delhi, Mar 1 Capital markets regulator Sebi has barred two individuals from securities markets for one year and levied penalties totalling Rs 25 lakh on them for indulging in insider trading in the shares of Aptech Ltd.

In addition, Sebi directed two individuals — Lashit Lallubhai Sanghvi and his wife Neha Sanghvi — to disgorge notional profits totalling Rs 99.72 lakh along with interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum from September 2016 till the date of actual payment.

Lashit, Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and others co-founded Alchemy Capital Management, an investment management firm, and Jhunjhunwala was the chairman/ promoter of Aptech. Besides, the regulator restrained Lashit and Neha from securities markets for one year and also barred them from dealing in the securities of Aptech for two years.

The present proceeding emanated from a show cause notice issued in October 2020 against nine individuals, including Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Lashit Sanghvi and Neha Sanghvi, following an investigation conducted by Sebi pertaining to trading in the scrip of Aptech Ltd for the period March-September 2016. O