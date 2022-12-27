 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi bans Moneytree Research, its proprietor from securities markets for three years

PTI
Dec 27, 2022 / 09:10 PM IST

The order came after Sebi received a complaint against Moneytree and Rathod. Thereafter, the regulator examined the matter and subsequently issued a show-cause notice to Moneytree Research and Rathod in August 2021.

(Representative image: Reuters)

Markets regulator Sebi has barred Moneytree Research and its proprietor Narendra Madan Rathod from the securities markets for three years for providing unauthorised investment services.

The order came after Sebi received a complaint against Moneytree and Rathod. Thereafter, the regulator examined the matter and subsequently issued a show-cause notice to Moneytree Research and Rathod in August 2021.

Moneytree Research and Rathod are collectively referred to as noticees.

In its order, the regulator found that noticees was never registered with Sebi in any capacity as an intermediary.

By operating as an 'investment adviser', without obtaining a registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the regulator found that noticees have violated the IA (Investment Adviser) rules.

The noticees had received a total amount of Rs 41.07 lakh during June 2017 to November 2018, Sebi said in its order passed on Friday.