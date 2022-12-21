 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi bans GMPFS, its partners from securities markets for 6 months

Dec 21, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

GMPFS is a partnership firm and its partners are Sawan Yadav, Julee Verma and Sourabh Yadav.

Sebi on Wednesday barred Global Money Plant Financial Services (GMPFS) and its partners from the securities markets for six months for providing investment advisory services without its authorisation.

Sebi had issued a show cause notice to GMPFS and its partners in July 2021.

In its final order, the regulator found GMPFS and its partners were engaged in investment advisory services without holding the mandatory certificate of registration from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as an 'investment adviser', thereby violating IA (investment adviser) norms.

GMPFS and its partners are collectively referred to as noticees.

The noticees had received a total amount of Rs 36.30 lakh during August 2015-18, as per the order.