App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI bans former officials of Indiabulls Ventures from securities markets for 1 year

The order follows an investigation conducted in the scrip of IVL between January 2017 and November 2017. The individuals have violated provisions of the Prohibition of Insider Trading norms, Sebi noted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday restrained Indiabulls Ventures' former non-executive director and her husband from accessing the securities market for one year for conducting insider trading in the firm's shares. In addition, they have also been barred from buying, selling or dealing in the securities of the Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (IVL) for three years.

The order follows an investigation conducted in the scrip of IVL between January 2017 and November 2017. The individuals have violated provisions of the Prohibition of Insider Trading norms, Sebi noted.

At the time of the violation, Pia Johnson, non-executive director of IVL, and her husband Mehul Johnson traded in the scrip of IVL when in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), Sebi said.

Close

They had such information with respect to sale of India Land and Properties Ltd (ILPL) to Indiabulls Infrastructure Ltd (IIL) and investment of IIL in ILPL.

related news

According to the order, ILPL was indirectly owned by IVL whereas IIL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.

During the UPSI period, between January 24, 2017, and March 14, 2017, Pia traded 5.5 lakh shares while Mehul traded over 3.38 lakh shares, making collectively alleged gains of Rs 69.09 lakh. As the gains were made in 2017, an annual 12 per cent interest was levied on the gains that makes the total amount Rs 87.21 lakh, Sebi noted.

In May 2019, Sebi, besides barring the individuals from accessing the markets till further orders, also ordered to impound Rs 87.21 lakh "jointly and severally" from Pia and Mehul and directed banks and depositories that no debits shall be made, without permission of the regulator.

The amount of over Rs 87.2 lakh, which was impounded, stands disgorged and shall be remitted to Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Business #Indiabulls Ventures #Market news #SEBI

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.