MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sebi bans Billionaire Solutions, proprietor for unauthorised investment advisory services

In its order, Sebi found that Billionaire Solutions and Jaiswal were engaged in the business of providing investment advice to the public in lieu of monetary consideration and were thus, acting as an 'investment adviser'.

PTI
January 12, 2022 / 08:39 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (File image: Reuters)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (File image: Reuters)

Wednesday barred Billionaire Solutions and its sole proprietor Akash Jaiswal from the capital markets for two years for providing unauthorised investment advisory services and directed them to refund investors' money. In its order, Sebi found that Billionaire Solutions and Jaiswal were engaged in the business of providing investment advice to the public in lieu of monetary consideration and were thus, acting as an 'investment adviser'.

However, they were not holding any certificate of registration from Sebi to act as an investment advisor (IA), the regulator noted. Through such acts, they violated the provisions of IA norms and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules, it added.

ALSO READ: SEBI puts in place framework for operationalising gold exchange

The regulator said that materials available on record do not indicate the exact amount of fees collected by the noticees through unregistered investment advisory services. However, the interim order records that they received credits worth Rs 36.45 lakh in bank accounts. Billionaire Solutions and Jaiswal are collectively referred to as noticees.

In its order, Sebi has directed noticees, within three months, to refund the money received from the investors as fees in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities. They have been prohibited from accessing as well as dealing in the securities market directly or indirectly in any manner for two years" from the date of this order or till the expiry of two years from the date of completion of refunds to investors…whichever is later".

Close

Related stories

In addition, they have restrained from selling their properties, securities and mutual funds holding except for the sole purpose of making the refunds. In a separate order, the regulator has confirmed its interim directions issued against one individual, Krishnamurthy G, whereby it had barred him from carrying out investment advisory activities after finding that he was providing unauthorised investment tips to investors.

"Pending examination/investigation, I find no reason to modify the directions issued under the interim order and consequently, hereby confirm the directions made with respect to Krishnamurthy in the interim order," Sebi Whole Time Member S K Mohanty said in a confirmatory order. The regulator said it did not find any reason to deviate from the prima-facie findings recorded in the interim order that Krishnamurthy was running an unregistered investment advisory service through his website.

By running such activity in a proscribed manner, Krishnamurthy has appeared to have deceived several gullible investors and by running such activity, he prima-facie collected Rs 12.56 lakh, it added. Through a separate order, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has exempted J S Family Trust from making an open offer for the proposed acquisition of shares in Subros Limited.

The proposed acquisition is intended to have a suitable succession structure and promote the welfare of the promoter family, the order noted. The order comes after the regulator received an application from the trust seeking exemption from the applicability of the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations in the matter of proposed acquisition of shares in Subros.
PTI
Tags: #Billionaire Solutions #SEBI #unauthorised investment advisory services
first published: Jan 12, 2022 08:39 pm

Must Listen

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | Planning to buy property? Have a deal worked out in your mind from start to finish

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.