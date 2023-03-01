 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sebi bans Anugrah Stock, 5 others from securities market for up to 7 years

Mar 01, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

The others banned by the regulator are the brokerage house’s directors — Paresh Mulji Kariya and Sadhana Paresh Kariya — Teji Mandi Analytics, its director Anil Gopal Gandhi and Om Sri Sai Investments, an associate entity of Anugrah Stock, as per its order.

Sebi's proposal comes against the backdrop of many social media influencers providing advice about stock investments without a licence.

Sebi has barred Anugrah Stock & Broking and five other entities from the securities market for up to seven years in a case pertaining to providing unregulated portfolio management services (PMS).

In addition, Sebi has levied a penalty totalling Rs 8 crore on Anugrah Stock, its directors and the associate entity and the fine needs to be paid within 45 days. These four entities were engaged in providing Derivative Advisor Services (DAS) which was in the nature of portfolio management services (PMS) while promising assured returns to the prospective clients.

These activities were being carried out without seeking requisite registration under the PMS rules, Sebi said in its 60-page order on Tuesday. While indulging in such activities, they committed series of violations including stock brokers norm, PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules and PMS rules, it added.