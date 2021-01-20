Sebi asks Schneider Electric President to relist or follow proper delisting method

SEBI headquarters (Representative image)

In a bid to safeguard the interest of small investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given Schneider Electric President Systems six months to relist on any nationwide stock exchange or follow the proper delisting process, The Economic Times reported.

According to the report, if the company opts to delist, the reference date for computing the floor price would be the date on which the company made the public announcement for the exit offer.

Sebi has also asked the France-based company to offer investors who had tendered their shares for buying them back at the exit price.

Schneider Electric President Systems, which was earlier listed on the BSE and Pune Stock Exchange, in 2011 had opted to voluntarily delist instead of moving to the nationwide exchange.

A complaint was lodged to the regulator by the minority stakeholders raising questions whether an exclusively-listed company could delist without making any efforts to get listed on an exchange having nationwide terminals.

Its promoter group Schneider Electric South East Asia had announced the acquisition of upto 75 percent of the company, following which it would pursue delisting. For the purpose of delisting, the company had appointed an independent valuer who arrived at a fair value of Rs 200.40 per equity share of the company.

In February 2017, the company had issued a letter of offer which allowed shareholders to tender shares between February 24, 2017, and March 10, 2017.

However, a Sebi circular had allowed investors who did not participate in the offer the opportunity to tender their shares within a period of one year from the date of closing of the aforementioned offer.

According to Sebi, as on February 24, 2017, the company had a total of 1,986 non-promoter shareholders who together held 25 percent of the paid-up equity share capital. Out of these 1,986 shareholders, 344 shareholders holding 3,31,939 shares had participated in the exit offer and tendered their shares.