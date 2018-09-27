App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEBI asks MFs to furnish details about exposure to DHFL, Indiabulls Housing Finance

In recent days, shares of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have taken a beating against the backdrop of IL&FS group entity defaulting on its debt obligations, triggering fears of liquidity crunch.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Markets regulator SEBI has sought details from mutual funds about their exposure to housing finance companies DHFL and Indiabulls Housing Finance, amid concerns over liquidity in the system, according to sources.

In recent days, shares of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have taken a beating against the backdrop of IL&FS group entity defaulting on its debt obligations, triggering fears of liquidity crunch.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sent letters to all mutual funds seeking details about their exposure to DHFL and Indiabulls, regulatory and industry sources said.

Mutual funds have significant exposure to these companies and NBFC companies as a whole.

related news

The sources also said that the regulator has advised mutual funds not to roll over their current exposure in these two companies. On September 27, shares of NBFCs and housing finance companies tumbled up to 8.5 percent on worries over liquidity.

The scrip of DHFL declined nearly 5 percent to close at Rs 290.15 while that of Indiabulls Housing Finance plunged over 6 percent to end the day at Rs 937.20 on the BSE.

IL&FS Financial Services, a group company of IL&FS defaulted on one of its commercial paper (CP) issuances due for repayment on September 24. This was the third default by the company.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank allowed banks to dip further into statutory cash reserves in a bid to ease a liquidity squeeze afflicting the nation's money markets.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #DHFL #India #Indiabulls Housing Finance #markets #SEBI

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.